Sunny Leone questioned by Kerala Crime Branch in cheating case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, who has come on a vacation to Kerala, was questioned by Crime Branch in connection with a complaint filed by a person alleging that the actor had duped him Rs 29 lakh.

Police sources said the actor was questioned on Friday night by a Crime Branch team based on the complaint lodged by R Shiyas of Perumbavoor who submitted that the actor accepted Rs 29 lakh promising to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up.

The actor had reportedly told Crime Branch that she missed the programmes because of the prevailing pandemic situation. Though the organisers postponed the event five times, they couldn’t conduct it as scheduled.

Crime Branch officials said a discussion is on between the complainant and the actor on the issue after the actor had expressed her willingness to attend the event if the organisers are ready to schedule it for another day.