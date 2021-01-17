Become your own Scorsese: Learn how to make a film with these online courses

KABIR SINGH BHANDARI By

The lockdown ushered in a new breed of content creators who would shoot, edit and act in their own short videos using just a cell phone. The concept was already popular with platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, but being confined at home made a lot of us use these for the first time. A simple tutorial on YouTube would help you understand the basics of editing a video, made simple with apps such as VivaVideo. But if it is something you enjoyed doing and want to continue with, the next step in the process is to take filmmaking classes or MasterClasses to hone your craft. But which ones should you opt for?

Associate director and YouTuber Deep Basu was very intrigued when he heard about the Martin Scorsese MasterClass, by one of the most significant directors in the history of cinema. He found the course expensive so gave it a miss but caught a glimpse of it at a colleague’s place who had enrolled. “As a fan of Scorsese you will like the course, but he talks more about his experiences and less on the technical aspects. As a filmmaker I hope India conducts more MasterClasses as some of the ones I have attended here are more of interviews, and less of MasterClasses,” says Basu.

If you want to learn how to make your own movies, check out some of the courses below which you can opt for. Some are free, and as a beginner it would be a good option to pick.

Practical cinematography online video course by joinfilms.com

This course in Hindi makes you understand camera work, cinematography techniques, effective utilisation of lenses and equipment, and lighting.

Language: Hindi

Fee: Rs 4,500*

Principal trainer: Deep Pal, Bollywood cinematographer, known for his work in movies such as Shiva, Bandit Queen and Dil Se.

*Call at 8433666618 to check for any change

Beginner’s guide to film crew and filmmaking in India on Udemy

Meant for enthusiasts who are keen to work on film sets, this course goes over the various responsibilities of crew members. By the end of it, you shall know everything right from hiring the crew to the final delivery of the film.

Language: English

Fee: Rs 1,280

Course creator: Pooja Relan, who has worked on television commercials, product videos, short films, and music videos.

FX School’s intensive filmmaking foundation course

It consists of a mixture of theoretical and practical classes, which make you understand the technicality of cinematography, editing, storyboarding, VFX and more. Students get to make around five short films after which they can get their certificate.

Language: English and Hindi

*Log on to fxschool.in for course duration, fee and other details

Crash course film production by YouTube

This is a great option for someone wanting to get a hang of the idea of filmmaking. It is a 15-part series on how movies are made and the various roles associated with the art.

Language: English

Fee: Free

Duration: It’s a series, so you can finish it in one sitting or over a period of days or weeks

40 Days to learn film with Mark Cousins

Mark Cousins is an Irish-Scottish director and writer whose films such as Atomic have premiered in Cannes and other film festivals. He has won the Stanley Kubrick Award among various others. In this course available on Sundance Collab, he explores how we think about various aspects of filmmaking such as style, emotions, fun elements and more.

Language: English

Fee: Free

Duration: A series of 40 videos that one can see at their convenience

Beginner’s course in film making and video production by Udemy

Another useful course by Udemy, this one teaches you how to start making short films, think like a filmmaker, understand screenplay, and learn various cinematic techniques. By the end of the course, you shall be able to make a film and get into IMDB too.

Language: English

Fee: Rs 8,640*

*Keep checking for changes

Pro Tip

Rohena Gera, Director of Sir, the critically acclaimed film which recently released on Netflix and is the winner of various film festival awards:

“I never went to a film school, but I’ve always had a strong grounding in writing. When I was shooting my first feature film Sir, I would think I was not a technical person, so there were a lot of things I didn’t know. But then I applied the advice which director Ashutosh Gowariker gave me, that when making your first film, surround yourself by people who have experience. I was really fortunate to get a really supportive and solid crew.”

Prashen H Kyawal, Creative Producer, Rakkhosh (Netflix):

“Basic filmmaking and cinematography courses are helpful because they teach you the ground rules of framing. And if you decide to take this up professionally, start as early as possible. However, if you are busy with a full-time job but are passionate about filmmaking, shoot on the weekends. Aim to make four films a year and apply to various film festivals. Keep at it and if you’re good, you will be noticed.”

Start Out Slow

Camera: A high-definition smartphone or a digital camera. Both should be able to capture a minimum of 1080p or 720p.

Tripod: It is necessary to avoid shaky visuals. Invest in a fluid head tripod, which will help you smoothly pan and capture motion shots without any jerks. An economical tripod is easily available on Amazon under Rs 2,000.

Audio: Most cameras come with on-board mics; but their quality is usually unclear and end up capturing unnecessary ambience sound (especially if you’re using a phone or DSLR camera). Affordable external mics are available on Amazon portal within Rs 1,000.

Editing software: You can download the best online

(Recommended by YouTuber Deep Basu)