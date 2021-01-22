‘I am Greta’ shines at 51st International Film Festival of India

Sudhir Srinivasan By

Express News Service

Films being screened at the 51st International Film Festival of India span many world languages including Romanian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, and Danish. After a week of foreign cinema diet—and frenetic subtitle reading—it felt like homecoming to catch a Tamil film, Thaen (by director Ganesh Vinayakan), which is about a family on the hills whose natural life is disrupted by the arrival of a factory.

The topic is relevant and the director’s scathing views on governmental corruption quite useful—but it all would have been more hard-hitting in a better film. Thaen, unfortunately, is blunted by unconvincing performances, false dialogues, and much melodrama.

It’s also a film that for all its good intentions, ends up authenticating superstition. Its lead characters test the health of their romantic future by engaging in an old custom involving a plantain stem, a custom that later gets validated.

Thaen, in also trying to launch a takedown of the corruption and greed in the medical system, makes the mistake of stretching its criticism so far as to mount doubt about the very utility of science-based medicine. Thankfully, the sour aftertaste of this rather crude film was washed away by a film screened later in the day which too makes a point in favour of environmental protection: Nathan Grossman’s documentary about Greta Thunberg called I Am Greta. The film needed to offer more insight on what makes Greta great.