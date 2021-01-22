STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I am Greta’ shines at 51st International Film Festival of India

Thaen, unfortunately, is blunted by unconvincing performances, false dialogues, and much melodrama.

Published: 22nd January 2021 10:02 AM

'I am Greta'

By Sudhir Srinivasan
Express News Service

Films being screened at the 51st International Film Festival of India span many world languages including Romanian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, and Danish. After a week of foreign cinema diet—and frenetic subtitle reading—it felt like homecoming to catch a Tamil film, Thaen (by director Ganesh Vinayakan), which is about a family on the hills whose natural life is disrupted by the arrival of a factory.

The topic is relevant and the director’s scathing views on governmental corruption quite useful—but it all would have been more hard-hitting in a better film. Thaen, unfortunately, is blunted by unconvincing performances, false dialogues, and much melodrama.

It’s also a film that for all its good intentions, ends up authenticating superstition. Its lead characters test the health of their romantic future by engaging in an old custom involving a plantain stem, a custom that later gets validated.

Thaen, in also trying to launch a takedown of the corruption and greed in the medical system, makes the mistake of stretching its criticism so far as to mount doubt about the very utility of science-based medicine. Thankfully, the sour aftertaste of this rather crude film was washed away by a film screened later in the day which too makes a point in favour of environmental protection: Nathan Grossman’s documentary about Greta Thunberg called I Am Greta. The film needed to offer more insight on what makes Greta great.

