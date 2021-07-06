STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Chellam Sir is Hyderbad FC's soccer spy

The Hyderbad FC’s Instagram handle released the intriguing teaser of The HFC Man, which has drawn the attention of entertainment buffs and sports fans.

Published: 06th July 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

A Screengrab from the video released by the Hyderabad FC (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soccer fans in the city are in for a treat. Chellam Sir, from The Family Man 2, will now keep them posted about everything that’s going on within the Hyderabad Football Club (HFC) -- from player signings and club news to announcements. To connect better with the young fans and newbies, the club produced a 30-second video featuring Chellam Sir, a character played by actor Uday Mahesh in the hit webseries, as ‘The HFC Man’. 

“The HFC has created their very own Chichaa, who has all confidential information regarding the latest player signings, club news and announcements in an unconventional way through an eight-episode micro-series. This technique of sharing transfer news and announcements regarding the club’s upcoming season has never been tried before in football. It opens up a trend for others to follow,” the club said in a release.
The HFC’s Instagram handle released the intriguing teaser of The HFC Man, which has drawn the attention of entertainment buffs and sports fans. “The videos and updates will be presented by Chellam Sir,” says Mayur Karanjka, head of media, HFC.

The club released the second video after the launch of their first docu-series ‘Future Is Us’, which is an ode to the club’s journey. According to the HFC, all the football matches, for the time being, will be telecast online and on TV. “Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, many matches were withheld. Some were played last year during the relaxation but then the second wave came in and everything stopped. Now, football clubs across the nation, including the HFC, have decided to play and practise matches at football grounds in Goa. It will take a while for the matches to be practised or held in Hyderabad, or until the pandemic subsides,” says Mayur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad FC Chellam Sir The HFC man
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp