Chellam Sir is Hyderbad FC's soccer spy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soccer fans in the city are in for a treat. Chellam Sir, from The Family Man 2, will now keep them posted about everything that’s going on within the Hyderabad Football Club (HFC) -- from player signings and club news to announcements. To connect better with the young fans and newbies, the club produced a 30-second video featuring Chellam Sir, a character played by actor Uday Mahesh in the hit webseries, as ‘The HFC Man’.

“The HFC has created their very own Chichaa, who has all confidential information regarding the latest player signings, club news and announcements in an unconventional way through an eight-episode micro-series. This technique of sharing transfer news and announcements regarding the club’s upcoming season has never been tried before in football. It opens up a trend for others to follow,” the club said in a release.

The HFC’s Instagram handle released the intriguing teaser of The HFC Man, which has drawn the attention of entertainment buffs and sports fans. “The videos and updates will be presented by Chellam Sir,” says Mayur Karanjka, head of media, HFC.

The club released the second video after the launch of their first docu-series ‘Future Is Us’, which is an ode to the club’s journey. According to the HFC, all the football matches, for the time being, will be telecast online and on TV. “Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, many matches were withheld. Some were played last year during the relaxation but then the second wave came in and everything stopped. Now, football clubs across the nation, including the HFC, have decided to play and practise matches at football grounds in Goa. It will take a while for the matches to be practised or held in Hyderabad, or until the pandemic subsides,” says Mayur.