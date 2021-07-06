STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paes-Bhupathi set to reunite for a web series

The series to be created by award-winning husband-wife director duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

Published: 06th July 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Leander Paes (L) and former partner Mahesh Bhupathi

Indian tennis star Leander Paes (L) and former partner Mahesh Bhupathi. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

Indian tennis great Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are set to reunite for a new web series, which will narrate interesting stories and share anecdotes from the duo's journey to stardom.

Paes and Bhupathi will be seen in a unique storytelling of their journey and relationship together, created by none other than award-winning husband-wife director duo of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

Paes and Bhupathi were the first Indian pair to win at the Wimbledon in 1999.

The speculation about their reunion started after Paes on Sunday posted a picture and wrote a note on Twitter on the 22nd anniversary of their first Wimbledon men's doubles title.

"As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud! Tennis ballSeedlingTrophy @Maheshbhupathi #LeeHesh," Paes had tweeted, to which Bhpathi replied: "Hmmm. That was special!! Do you think it's time to write another chapter? @Leander#LeeHesh."

The pair, nicknamed the 'Indian Express', played together from 1994 to 2006 before re-uniting for a second stint from 2008 to 2011.

They also had a public fallout but have put that behind them now.

