First Dimasa language movie Semkhor to be opening feature film of Indian Panorama at IFFI

NEW DELHI: During the nine-day-long 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) from November 20 at Goa, 25 Indian language feature films will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama. The jury has picked them from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian films.

Semkhor, the first-ever Dimasa language movie directed by Aimee Baruah, renowned actress of Assam, is the jury’s choice for the opening feature film of the Indian Panorama, announced the ministry of information and broadcasting on Friday.

“The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year,” said the ministry.

The feature film jury, comprising twelve members, is headed by acclaimed filmmaker and actor SV Rajendra Singh Babu.

The eminent jury panels, both feature and non-feature, exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films, the ministry added.

The list of feature films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 also includes five Bengali, four Kannada, five Malayalam and two Hindi films.

The non-feature film category of the Indian Panorama comprises a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant films.

The non-feature film jury of seven members is headed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker S Nallamuthu. The panel selected 20 films from a pool of 203 contemporary Indian non-feature films. The package of films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

The jury’s choice for the opening non-feature film of the Indian Panorama is ‘Ved…The Visionary’ (English) directed by Rajiv Parkash.

