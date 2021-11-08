Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha hospitalised

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popular Malayalam cine artist KPAC Lalitha was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to liver ailments.

The actor who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thrissur last week was shifted to Kochi on Sunday. The hospital authorities said she was initially admitted to the intensive care unit and was later shifted to room on Monday. "Her condition is stable now," according to the hospital spokesman.

Lalitha is the chairperson of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. She had also won the national award for an actress in a supporting role twice. When contacted, the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Idavela Babu, said the condition of the artist is stable. "She had several health issues including diabetes. There is bacterial infection leading to liver ailments. The next course of treatment will be decided after further diagnosis," he said.