'Sincerely, genuinely nice': Chinmayi comes out in support of Shah Rukh amid son's arrest

"Whatever's going on, is beyond my comprehension but I do pray that the difficult times that his family is going through, passes," tweeted the singer

Published: 21st October 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan (Photo | Shah Rukh Khan Instagram)

By Express News Service

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada joined the small constellation of film stars to extend their support to Shah Rukh Khan who is going through tough times following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in the cruise-drug case.

Chinmayi put out a series of tweets recalling how the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star made her and her mother feel by being "sincerely and genuinely nice" to them.

"I will never forget how this man made me feel. How he made my mother feel. 
He was such a breath of fresh air and I knew a Superstar like him could be this sincerely, genuinely nice. He did NOT have to be that nice. But he did," Chinmayi tweeted. 

She recalled, "Years ago, when I sang Titli in Chennai Express, a superstar tagged me and said I sounded like love. If I remember right, it was the first time an actor anywhere had said anything nice about my singing. I remember laughing and crying at the same time."

Chinmayi pointed out that her mother noticed and put out a long tweet about everything she observed and a general thank you - because I am not the type to get excited in general for anything at all. 

"I went to the Chennai Express Audio launch. A person remembered that LOOOONG essay my mother wrote,...word for word - and asked me to convey his respects to my mother. Cut to a few hours later, I was saying bye, taking leave of everyone, and he said he'll speak to my mother. I thought he was joking and he wasn't. He took my phone, spoke to my mother for some 15 minutes," Chinmayi continued.

'He knew what was in friend's shoe': Why court denied bail to Aryan Khan in drugs case

She recalled that Shah Rukh Khan made her mother feel like the most special being in the entire world and returned her phone. "Cut to several days later when he came to Chennai - He took the effort to cut across a huge room with people waiting, found my mother and took her blessing by touching her feet."

Stating this, Chinmayi noted, "I was and will remain inconsequential in the scheme of things but the brief meeting I had with him is etched in our memory. Whatever's going on, is beyond my comprehension but I do pray that the difficult times that his family is going through, passes."

Stars like Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan and director Farah Khan have come out in support of SRK and his son.

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt and Sonu Sood slammed the way Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by camerapersons after he visited Mumbai's Arthur Road jail to meet his son Aryan Khan.

