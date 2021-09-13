STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

T-Series, Reliance Entertainment join hands to produce big budget, content rich films

The collaboration, that brings the production houses together with an investment of approximately Rs 1000cr, will produce big budget tentpole projects as well as mid-small budget "content rich films"

Published: 13th September 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

TV, Television

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Production houses T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have come together to produce more than 10 films across various genres.

The collaboration, that brings the production houses together with an investment of approximately Rs 1000cr, will produce big budget tentpole projects as well as mid-small budget "content rich films", a release said.

According to a statement from the studios, the slate includes Hindi remakes of Tamil blockbusters, a biopic, an espionage thriller, a court room drama as well as a satire comedy, a romance drama and a film based on "true events."

The upcoming movies will be produced over the course of next 24 to 36 months, with filmmakers -- Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikramjit Singh, Mangesh Hadawale, Srijit Mukherji and Sankalp Reddy -- on board to direct.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have worked together on the music marketing front for more than 100 films.

Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, said the collaboration between the two studios has happened at the perfect time.

"After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened on the right time and this will just strengthen our ties. Shibasish and I hope to give our Hindi film audiences new and unconventional films," he said.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said he is looking forward to a fruitful partnership with T-Series.

"This partnership with Bhushan will surely mark the beginning of a great feat in Indian film industry as we move on to offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to our audience," Sarkar said.

As per the release, the projects are at various stages of development and four to five films will have a "comfortable big screen release worldwide, starting next year-2022."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T series Reliance entertainment
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp