STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Beast vs KGF 2: Clash of the titans at box office

“Festival seasons help the film business a lot.” Mariyappan said advance booking trends for both films were strong.

Published: 12th April 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This might be the most exciting week for film buffs in the post-Covid era with two big-budget films — Vijay’s Beast, directed by hitmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2018 Kannada film — set to hit the marquee. 

While biggies like Valimai, Etharkum Thuninthavan and RRR breathed life back into the theatre business, the release of Beast and KGF 2 is the first major box-office clash in a while. While a ‘clash’ bears a negative connotation among Vijay’s devoted fans, Mariyappan of Albert Cinemas called it “healthy” as far as the trade is concerned.

“Festival seasons help the film business a lot.” Mariyappan said advance booking trends for both films were strong. “We have allocated the bigger screen for Beast. The bookings have been great, with all four first day shows of Beast sold out instantly. We will play five shows during the holidays. They are all getting booked out as we speak. KGF 2 is also doing well on the online booking front.”

Ruban Mathevan of GK Cinemas was pleasantly surprised at the buzz surrounding the Yash-starrer. “Bookings are fantastic for both films, but KGF 2 has really taken us by surprise,” he said. The big question is if Beast’s opening will surpass that of Ajith’s Valimai, which registered one of the biggest opening day numbers in recent times. “Yes, comfortably,” Ruban said. “Beast has the advantage of playing solo on the first day, as it’s being released a day ahead of KGF 2.” 

Distributor and president of the Tamil Nadu Theatres’ Association Tirupur Subramaniam said Beast will be released on more than 800 screens, while KGF 2 will be shown on 250 screens. “A solo release would have resulted in a larger screen count, and, consequently, higher gross collections, but a huge opening is still on the cards.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beast KGF 2
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp