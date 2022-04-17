Kannada film, KGF 2, breaks all box office record 

Express News Service By

BENGALURU : Prashanth Neel and Rocky Bhai Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is a high octane period entertainer and delivers a remarkable film with its visual grandeur, sharp editing and towering performances. It has already become a rage across the country. The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster — KGF: Chapter 1 — was highly anticipated since its announcement and box-office figures confirm that the new film, the second in eight years for director Prashanth Neel and actor Yash, has exceeded expectations.

Hombale films, the production house of KGF: Chapter 2, confirmed that a whopping Rs 134.5 crore was collected on Thursday, the opening day. The Hindi version of the film has grossed Rs 53.95 crore, making it the highest ever first day collection for any film in the language, ahead of War and Thugs of Hindostan.

KGF: Chapter 2 sees the meteoric rise of Rocky Bhai, the saviour, and how he builds the KGF empire while justifying the reason behind his greed. Every character is superbly developed with many layers along with fresh characters.

The director manages to keep the mother sentiment intact in Chapter 2, the core of the prequel. But action is the heart of Chapter 2 and Prashanth Neel’s team pulls off the sequences and creates magic on screen.

Yash comes up with a strong and stylish performance, which is engaging and entertaining. The film gets good support from Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Achyuth Kumar, among the ensemble cast. Credit also goes to art director Shivakumar, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and music director Ravi Basrur.

“The success isn’t a surprise,” said S R Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, the Tamil Nadu distributor of the film. Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema in Mumbai, painted a picture of happiness. “Almost 1,000 seats, across both our screens, are already sold out for the weekend. The film has performed exceedingly well and the positive reviews have helped too.”

IT’S NOT OVER: THERE COULD BE A THIRD AS WELL

A reduction in Covid cases, relaxation of mask mandates and early morning shows have all combined to result in increased footfalls. And that is not enough. It is not curtains for the KGF franchise, with director Prashanth Neel hinting at KGF Chapter 3!