John Paul played beautifully with language: Raghunath Paleri

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran screenwriter, director and actor Raghunath Paleri cherishes his old friend and fellow scriptwriter John Paul as someone who played with language beautifully in his conversations, be it in films or other media, enabling people to visualise his words. His demise is an emotional loss for Paleri who remembers his ‘John’ at his residence in Kozhikode.

“He was active in films when I was taking my first steps in the industry in the ‘80s. Among his films, Ormakkai starring Madhavi and Bharat Gopi, and Sandhya Mayangum Neram come to my mind instantly. Both were directed by Bharathan. John’s combination with Bharathan had rendered many beautiful films. Malootty was another film that took birth from their bonding. That it talked about a borewell accident, which was a social subject, is also commendable,” he said.

He is all praise for John for his craft, which enhanced his characters. “He always studies his character while portraying it in his script. He was a versatile writer. Enjoying his works was film appreciation for me. I had a craving to watch them. I admired his way of writing scripts, which stood out in the beauty of the language used,” he said.