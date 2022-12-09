IFFK 2022 Filmmakers Recommend

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

As the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala kicks off today, Sajin Shrijith reached out to four of the festival’s frequent guests acclaimed Malayalam filmmakers who have had their works screened there — to recommend promising films from India and abroad in various genres, classics and contemporary, that are part of the eight-day event’s impressively massive lineup.

Recommendations:

The Perfect Number (Poland, Israel,Italy)

Dir: Krzysztof Zanussi

Both Sides of the Blade (France)

Dir: Claire Denis

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Dir: Park Chan-wook

Godland (Iceland, Denmark, France, Sweden, Corsage)

Dir: Hlynur Pálmason

Triangle of Sadness (English, French, German, Greece, Sweden, Turkey)

Dir: Ruben Ostlund

Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

Dir: Lukas Dhont

Alcarras (Spain, Italy)

Dir: Carla Simon, Arnavu Vilaro

One Fine Morning (France)

Dir: Mia Hansen-Love

I Have Electric Dreams (Costa Rica, Belgium)

Dir: Valentina Maurel

Aftersun (United Kingdom, United States)

Dir: Charlotte Wells

Leila’s Brothers (Iran)

Dir: Saeed Roustayi

Arizona Dream (USA, France)

Dir: Emir Kusturica

Time of the Gypsies (Yugoslavia, Italy)

Dir: Emir Kusturica

Werckmeister Harmonies (Hungary)

Dir: Bela Tarr

Bomber Number Two (Russia)

Dir: Irina Obidova

Rice Boy Sleeps (Canada)

Dir: Anthony Shim

120 BPM (France)

Dir: Robin Campillo

The Man From London (Hungary)

Dir: Bela Tarr

When the Waves Are Gone (Philippines)

Dir: Lav Diaz

Nosferatu (Germany)

Dir: F W Murnau

The Woman Men Yearn For (Germany)

Dir: Curtis Bernhardt

The Parson’s Widow (Swedish)

Dir: Carl Theodore Dreyer

The Last Temptation of Christ (USA)

Dir: Martin Scorsese

Master Gardener (USA)

Dir: Paul Schrader

Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters (USA, Japan)

Dir: Paul Schrader

Rimini (Austria)

Dir: Ulrich Seidl

Taxi Driver (USA)

Dir: Martin Scorsese

Fairytale (Russia)

Dir: Alexander Sokurov

R M N (Romania)

Dir: Cristian Mungiu

Foolish Wives (USA)

Dir: Erich Von Stroheim

Thampu (Kerala)

Dir: G Aravindan

Faust (Germany)

Dir: F W Murnau

Broker (South Korea)

Dir: Hirokazu Koreeda

Oridathoru Phayalvan (Kerala)

Dir: Padmarajan

Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam (Kerala)

Dir: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Ariyippu (Kerala)

Dir: Mahesh Narayanan

The Whale (USA)

Dir: Darren Aronofsky

Burning Days (Turkey)

Dir: Emin Alper

Autobiography (Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Qatar

Dir: Makbul Mubarak

