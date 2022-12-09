IFFK 2022 Filmmakers Recommend

As the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala kicks off today, Sajin Shrijith reached out to four of the festival’s frequent guests acclaimed Malayalam filmmakers who have had their works screened there — to recommend promising films from India and abroad in various genres, classics and contemporary, that are part of the eight-day event’s impressively massive lineup.
Recommendations:
The Perfect Number (Poland, Israel,Italy)
Dir: Krzysztof Zanussi
Both Sides of the Blade (France)
Dir: Claire Denis
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Dir: Park Chan-wook
Godland (Iceland, Denmark, France, Sweden, Corsage)
Dir: Hlynur Pálmason
Triangle of Sadness (English, French, German, Greece, Sweden, Turkey)
Dir: Ruben Ostlund
Close (Belgium, France, Netherlands)
Dir: Lukas Dhont
Alcarras (Spain, Italy)
Dir: Carla Simon, Arnavu Vilaro
One Fine Morning (France)
Dir: Mia Hansen-Love
I Have Electric Dreams (Costa Rica, Belgium)
Dir: Valentina Maurel
Aftersun (United Kingdom, United States)
Dir: Charlotte Wells
Leila’s Brothers (Iran)
Dir: Saeed Roustayi
Arizona Dream (USA, France)
Dir: Emir Kusturica
Time of the Gypsies (Yugoslavia, Italy)
Dir: Emir Kusturica
Werckmeister Harmonies (Hungary)
Dir: Bela Tarr
Bomber Number Two (Russia)
Dir: Irina Obidova
Rice Boy Sleeps (Canada)
Dir: Anthony Shim
120 BPM (France)
Dir: Robin Campillo
The Man From London (Hungary)
Dir: Bela Tarr
When the Waves Are Gone (Philippines)
Dir: Lav Diaz
Nosferatu (Germany)
Dir: F W Murnau
The Woman Men Yearn For (Germany)
Dir: Curtis Bernhardt
The Parson’s Widow (Swedish)
Dir: Carl Theodore Dreyer
The Last Temptation of Christ (USA)
Dir: Martin Scorsese
Master Gardener (USA)
Dir: Paul Schrader
Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters (USA, Japan)
Dir: Paul Schrader
Rimini (Austria)
Dir: Ulrich Seidl
Taxi Driver (USA)
Dir: Martin Scorsese
Fairytale (Russia)
Dir: Alexander Sokurov
R M N (Romania)
Dir: Cristian Mungiu
Foolish Wives (USA)
Dir: Erich Von Stroheim
Thampu (Kerala)
Dir: G Aravindan
Faust (Germany)
Dir: F W Murnau
Broker (South Korea)
Dir: Hirokazu Koreeda
Oridathoru Phayalvan (Kerala)
Dir: Padmarajan
Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam (Kerala)
Dir: Lijo Jose Pellissery
Ariyippu (Kerala)
Dir: Mahesh Narayanan
The Whale (USA)
Dir: Darren Aronofsky
Burning Days (Turkey)
Dir: Emin Alper
Autobiography (Indonesia, France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Qatar
Dir: Makbul Mubarak