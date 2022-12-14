Home Entertainment

Sargam Jassu, Nakash Aziz bag best music director award at ITA for Anupamaa

Published: 14th December 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Music composer Sargam Jassu, along with Nakash Aziz, won the award for best music director at ITA 2022, yet again after 2019. Previously, the duo won the award for the musical drama Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. However, this time, it is Rupali Ganguly's famous daily soap Anupamaa that fetched them the award. Jassu took to his Instagram to announce the good news with his fans.

Jassu started his career back in 2002 as a sound engineer assistant. Before that, he worked as a trainee at Krishna Studios where his first project was Sharukh Khan's ‘Main Hoon Na’. Originally hailing from Rajasthan, Jassu shifted to Mumbai in 1995 to fulfill his dreams. He is very inspired by his father who was a very famous devotional lyricist. Jassu met popular composer Nakash Aziz in the year 2006. His first work as a musical composer in a Television series was NDTV Imagine's Chandragupta Maurya with Aziz.

Currently, Jassu is giving music to six popular Indian daily soaps. Starplus's Anupamaa being one, and other shows include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Faltu, and Pandya Store. He is also the music composer for Sony TV's Katha Ankahee and Star Bharat's Albela which stars Shahir Sheikh. Jassu also recreated the song ‘Chhaap Tilak’ for the web series ‘Dark 7 White’, and also did the background score for ‘Badnam Gali’ which was released on Zee 5.

Jassu owes a lot of his success to the show Kullfi Kumar Bajewala where he released 200 new compositions along with composer Nakash Aziz over a period of two years.

