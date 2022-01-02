STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Susi Ganeshan's next film titled 'Vanjam Theerththayada'

The film's story will be based on a real-life incident that took place in the '80s in Madurai.

Published: 02nd January 2022 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Susi Ganeshan, who has been working on a Bollywood film titled 'Dil Hai Gray', has announced that his next film will be titled 'Vanjam Theerththayada'.

Susi Ganeshan, who is known for having directed films like 'Five Star', 'Virumbugiren', 'Thiruttu Payale' and 'Kanthaswamy', announced the title of his film on social media. He indicated that production was in progress.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the director is likely to reveal the names of the cast and the crew during Pongal, which is a fortnight away.

Sources in the industry say that the story is set in the 1980s in Madurai as its backdrop.

The film's story will be based on a real-life incident that took place in the '80s in Madurai, sources add.

Both the title and the first-look poster suggest that the film will be a revenge drama.

