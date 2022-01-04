STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director Radha Krishna Kumar ambivalent about 'Radhe Shyam' postponement

'Radhe Shyam' is scheduled for release on January 14 starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagya Shree, and others.

Radhe Shyam features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Radhe Shyam features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: In the wake of rising Covid cases in the country, the makers of 'RRR' had no option but to postpone the release of the magnum opus and now Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' too may be delayed.

'Radhe Shyam' director Radha Krishna Kumar, who took to Twitter to express his feelings regarding the existing pandemic situation, wrote, "Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam."

To this, one of his followers asked, "Are you indirectly trying to convey that 'Radhe Shyam' is to be postponed too?", to which Radha Krishna Kumar replied, "If there is anything of such, it will be conveyed directly through official handles only".

This reply of his has triggered more ambiguity regarding the movie's release. As the director neither denied the postponement nor confirmed that the release would happen on time, so Prabhas' fans seem to be in a confused state.

