Meet Kariya's ‘Saiyar Mori Re’ celebrates rural flavours of India

Published: 09th July 2022 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Gujarati film industry aka Dhollywood has been waiting to see films with a cultural reflection for a long time. Now, it's Meet Kariya who brings ‘Saiyar Mori Re’ which celebrates the rural flavours of India with a touch of boldness and a lot of unique twists.

The film has been produced by the K-brothers who are marking their career as their debut film producers. Saiyar Mori Re is written by Kapil Sahetya and directed by Vishal Vada Vala. The film is a combination of a sweet and savoury tale of love, destiny, and heartbreak. The film features Mayur Chauhan aka Michael, Yukti Randeria, Mehul Desai, Mayur Soneji, Mehul Bhil, Gaurang Anand, Vaishakhratanben, Jahanvi Patel, and Nisharg Trivedi amongst many other known faces.

The songs in ‘Saiyar Mori Re’ have been sung by Jignesh Barot and the lyrics written by Bhargav Purohit. The music has been recreated by Kedar and Bhargav.

Meet Kariya said, "We still have a surprise in the box. I can't wait for the release of another grand and beautiful song by Umesh Barot and Ishani Dave. We are optimistic that the fans and followers would love this song too."

