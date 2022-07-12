STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Controversial dialogue on disabled children to be removed from ‘Kaduva’

Coming under flak from various corners, the team behind the movie ‘Kaduva’ has decided to remove the controversial dialogue on special needs children in the film.

Published: 12th July 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Shaji Kailas attending a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday| B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming under flak from various corners, the team behind the movie ‘Kaduva’ has decided to remove the controversial dialogue on special needs children in the film. The lead actor of the film Prithviraj said on Monday that the new print without the controversial dialogue has been submitted before the Censor Board.

At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Prithviraj, who portrayed the protagonist Kuruvachan in the movie, publicly apologised for hurting the sentiments of special needs children and their parents. If the certificate is received on Monday night itself, the new print will be shown in theatres from the next day, he said. Director of the film Shaji Kailas and script writer Jinu V Abraham were also present at the press conference.

“On behalf of the entire team, I apologise to everyone who were hurt by the dialogue in the film. We came to know of this on Saturday evening and immediately we decided to remove the dialogue and also to seek apology. Kindly don’t think that we are trying to defend ourselves. We have realised that we should have been more vigilant so that we could have avoided it,” said Prithviraj.

Meanwhile an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has moved the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities. The commission has issued notices to the director and producer for the dialogue.

On former prisons DGP R Sreelekha’s controversial statements in the actor assault case, Prithviraj reiterated his strong stand in favour of the survivor. “She is my close friend, and even today I stand by her. She had told me directly about what transpired. But I do not know what happened in Vijay Babu’s case. I did not attend the last AMMA meeting in which Vijay Babu took part,” Prithviraj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaduva specially-abled Prithviraj
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp