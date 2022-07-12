Controversial dialogue on disabled children to be removed from ‘Kaduva’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming under flak from various corners, the team behind the movie ‘Kaduva’ has decided to remove the controversial dialogue on special needs children in the film. The lead actor of the film Prithviraj said on Monday that the new print without the controversial dialogue has been submitted before the Censor Board.

At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Prithviraj, who portrayed the protagonist Kuruvachan in the movie, publicly apologised for hurting the sentiments of special needs children and their parents. If the certificate is received on Monday night itself, the new print will be shown in theatres from the next day, he said. Director of the film Shaji Kailas and script writer Jinu V Abraham were also present at the press conference.

“On behalf of the entire team, I apologise to everyone who were hurt by the dialogue in the film. We came to know of this on Saturday evening and immediately we decided to remove the dialogue and also to seek apology. Kindly don’t think that we are trying to defend ourselves. We have realised that we should have been more vigilant so that we could have avoided it,” said Prithviraj.

Meanwhile an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has moved the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities. The commission has issued notices to the director and producer for the dialogue.

On former prisons DGP R Sreelekha’s controversial statements in the actor assault case, Prithviraj reiterated his strong stand in favour of the survivor. “She is my close friend, and even today I stand by her. She had told me directly about what transpired. But I do not know what happened in Vijay Babu’s case. I did not attend the last AMMA meeting in which Vijay Babu took part,” Prithviraj said.