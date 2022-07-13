Producers Munna Shukul, Jayesh Patel present big-budget Gujarati film ‘Raado'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Gujarati film Raado showcases the game of power and politics. Producers Munna Shukul and Jayesh Patel are excited to release their film on July 22. The film is believed to be one of the most awaited Gujarati films.

Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the film is co-produced by Nilay Chotai, Mit Chotai, and Mehul Panchal. It is presented by Shukul Studios in collaboration with Patel Entertainment and Ananta Business Corp A Big Box Series Production. Raado's background score and music have been delivered by Rahul Munjaria. The film features actors Hitu Kanodia, Yash Soni, Hiten Kumar, Tarjanee Bhadla, Nikita Sharma, Bharat Chawda, Nilam Panchal, Devarshi Shah, and Prachi Thaker, Denisha Ghumra, Pratik Rathod, Rajan Thakar, Chetan Daiya, and Gaurang Anand.

Shukul said, "It is a film that took us years to come up with. Hard work, passion, dedication, and coordination has made this film possible. It took a little long for us to finally release it."



Patel added, "I don't remember the last time we saw such a huge canvas in Dhollywood. But I am glad we made it through all the odds. Krishnadev and the whole cast are just what we wanted in our crew. Great feeling."

MUMBAI: Gujarati film Raado showcases the game of power and politics. Producers Munna Shukul and Jayesh Patel are excited to release their film on July 22. The film is believed to be one of the most awaited Gujarati films. Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the film is co-produced by Nilay Chotai, Mit Chotai, and Mehul Panchal. It is presented by Shukul Studios in collaboration with Patel Entertainment and Ananta Business Corp A Big Box Series Production. Raado's background score and music have been delivered by Rahul Munjaria. The film features actors Hitu Kanodia, Yash Soni, Hiten Kumar, Tarjanee Bhadla, Nikita Sharma, Bharat Chawda, Nilam Panchal, Devarshi Shah, and Prachi Thaker, Denisha Ghumra, Pratik Rathod, Rajan Thakar, Chetan Daiya, and Gaurang Anand. Shukul said, "It is a film that took us years to come up with. Hard work, passion, dedication, and coordination has made this film possible. It took a little long for us to finally release it." Patel added, "I don't remember the last time we saw such a huge canvas in Dhollywood. But I am glad we made it through all the odds. Krishnadev and the whole cast are just what we wanted in our crew. Great feeling."