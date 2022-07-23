Home Entertainment

I have no regrets at all: Zeenat Aman

When she was shooting for Shalimar (1978) in Bengaluru, yesteryear actor Zeenat Aman recalls poring over the script day and night.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

PIC| VINOD KUMAR T

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Currently working on two web series, legendary actor Zeenat Aman, who ruled the silver screen in the ’70s and ’80s, reminisces about her chance entry into Bollywood which she eventually went on to conquer

When she was shooting for Shalimar (1978) in Bengaluru, yesteryear actor Zeenat Aman recalls poring over the script day and night. It was her first experience shooting with an international crew, and in two languages – English and Hindi. “The foreign crew expected us to get the lines straight at one go. It was so funny...soon after our day’s shoot, I’d be learning my lines for the next day with my Hindi tutor, while Dharamji would be practising his, with his English tutor,” says Zeenat, who played the role of Sheila Enders, Sir John Locksley’s (Rex Harrison) nurse in the Shammi Kapoor starrer.

More than 40 years on, this film, the making of it and other timeless tales kept the housefull audience at the Taj West End in rapt attention on Thursday. Organised by FICCI Flo Bangalore, Zeenat was in conversation with Dekyi Yangtso Chawla and Jayshree Menon at ‘Yaadon ki Baraat’. A cosmopolitan girl with a foreign education, Zeenat’s entry into films was quite by chance. She – along with her mother and German step-father – was ready to leave the country when Dev Anand suggested she audition for a part in Hare Rama Hare Krishna, which ultimately turned out to be her big break.

“Dev saheb was impressed with my attitude and persona – wearing a skirt and smoking a pipe – and he thought I would fit the role. For the next 15 years, it was a domino effect. I don’t know where and how the years went by,” says the actor whose other films include Laawaris, Qurbani, among a host of others. Zeenat faced several challenges, including not being fluent in Hindi, even though her father was a prolific writer and screenwriter for films like Mughal-e-Azam and Pakeezah.

“I gave my first screen test in English. My father would have rolled over in his grave, knowing I did so. I don’t think he would have ever liked my becoming an actor,” she says. Always being ahead of her time, Zeenat looks back at the ’70s and ’80s, when she ruled the silver screen for two decades. “The actors were prolific, the music was integral.

For instance, Dum Maro Dum is now considered the song of the century. In fact, Dev saheb wasn’t even keen to keep the song, but was persuaded to do so,” says the out-and-out director’s actor. Having established herself in a westernised garb, Zeenat started eyeing a key role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978). “I knew Raj Kapoor was directing this film, and made every effort to get the role. After much homework, I went to meet him one day.

I asked the person to say that ‘Rupa’ [the character he was looking to cast] had come to meet him. He was so impressed with how passionate I was about work,” she recalls. Zeenat doesn’t have any regrets about giving up her high-flying career for motherhood, nor her troubled marriage. “Sometimes the wrong person appears at the right time. But, I have two beautiful sons, and so, I have no regrets at all,” she says. Is there anything she would have done differently? “Absolutely not,” says Zeenat, who lives by the funda of doing the best she can at any given point, just like she did when she once walked onto a set, assuming it to be glamorous, and was then told, ‘You have to be the glamour.’

FUN FACT
If there’s one director Zeenat Aman would like to work with, who would it be? Without batting an
eyelid, she replies: Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp