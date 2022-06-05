STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Supermodel Kamal Cheema wins hearts with her latest track ‘Kirsanistan’

Published: 05th June 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The way a few industries around the world are making developments, it has naturally attracted the attention of people globally. These developments have been a result of various tech advancements, but mainly because of the relentless drive of a few individuals who go beyond boundaries in order to reach their highest potential. These astute minds and creative souls are all about modernism, yet they stick to their core values to bring uniqueness to their target audience. International supermodel title winner Kamal Cheema has been doing exactly that in the world of music.

Cheema is beyond being just a supermodel. She recently received the best musician and model award for the song ‘Kirsanistan’, which she dedicated to none other than the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Singing for him, she believes is her way of giving back and paying tribute to the departed musical sensation.

As a supermodel, Cheema has stunned people with the extensive work portfolio she has built so far, including catalogue and ad shoots. In April, she was even featured on the cover page of Perfect Woman Magazine. Not just this, she has also shown her excellence as an author with the release of her book ‘Mother to Child’ in 2020.

Cheema (@kamalcheema_official) is a rising actress as well, and now is looking forward to her upcoming movie titled “Kya Main Galat,” which has already screened at the Cannes Film Festival. It is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp