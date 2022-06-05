Supermodel Kamal Cheema wins hearts with her latest track ‘Kirsanistan’

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The way a few industries around the world are making developments, it has naturally attracted the attention of people globally. These developments have been a result of various tech advancements, but mainly because of the relentless drive of a few individuals who go beyond boundaries in order to reach their highest potential. These astute minds and creative souls are all about modernism, yet they stick to their core values to bring uniqueness to their target audience. International supermodel title winner Kamal Cheema has been doing exactly that in the world of music.

Cheema is beyond being just a supermodel. She recently received the best musician and model award for the song ‘Kirsanistan’, which she dedicated to none other than the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Singing for him, she believes is her way of giving back and paying tribute to the departed musical sensation.

As a supermodel, Cheema has stunned people with the extensive work portfolio she has built so far, including catalogue and ad shoots. In April, she was even featured on the cover page of Perfect Woman Magazine. Not just this, she has also shown her excellence as an author with the release of her book ‘Mother to Child’ in 2020.

Cheema (@kamalcheema_official) is a rising actress as well, and now is looking forward to her upcoming movie titled “Kya Main Galat,” which has already screened at the Cannes Film Festival. It is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar.