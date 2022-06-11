Actor Walid Riachy wants to explore every platform as performer

By Express News Service

Actor Walid Riachy has achieved success in the movie business solely due to their talent, perseverance, and dedication. The roles he portrayed in the Hollywood film ‘The Misfits’ and Malayalam film ‘Kurup’ have made him a well-known name.

Walid has grown up watching various kinds of movies in foreign languages. Hence, he understands the different approaches of filmmakers in Hollywood, Mollywood, Bollywood and other film industries. As an actor, he says he will be delighted to work a lot in every kind of film in various languages.

As an actor, Walid is open to learning as an artist. He believes that every movie, director, and co-star helps him understand acting and film-making better.

The 32-year-old actor-model from Lebanon says, "In today's time, there is no concept of a movie or a TV actor. There is no line separating the digital or theatre platform. It's a good thing for actors like us who are full of curiosity and excitement to be a part of good projects. I have got some good offers in my hands which include movies and web shows both."

Walid shares that he would love to be a part of Bollywood movies too. He says that Hindi films are loved and watched a lot in most countries and are highly entertaining.