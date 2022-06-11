STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Actor Walid Riachy wants to explore every platform as performer

Published: 11th June 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Walid Riachy has achieved success in the movie business solely due to their talent, perseverance, and dedication. The roles he portrayed in the Hollywood film ‘The Misfits’ and Malayalam film ‘Kurup’ have made him a well-known name.

Walid has grown up watching various kinds of movies in foreign languages. Hence, he understands the different approaches of filmmakers in Hollywood, Mollywood, Bollywood and other film industries. As an actor, he says he will be delighted to work a lot in every kind of film in various languages.

As an actor, Walid is open to learning as an artist. He believes that every movie, director, and co-star helps him understand acting and film-making better.

The 32-year-old actor-model from Lebanon says, "In today's time, there is no concept of a movie or a TV actor. There is no line separating the digital or theatre platform. It's a good thing for actors like us who are full of curiosity and excitement to be a part of good projects. I have got some good offers in my hands which include movies and web shows both."

Walid shares that he would love to be a part of Bollywood movies too. He says that Hindi films are loved and watched a lot in most countries and are highly entertaining.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp