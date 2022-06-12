STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Producer Deepak Mukut talks about his love for cinema

Published: 12th June 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In 2022, Bollywood witnessed the release of its first ever big-budgeted female-led action thriller with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’. Producer of the Dhaakad, Deepak Mukut, tells us about his journey. Having backed films like ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Mulk’ and ‘Taish’ earlier, Mukut raised the stakes with Dhaakad under his banner Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Mukut has cinema in his blood as he grew up seeing his father handle production work of a lot of reputed banners like of actors Rajendra Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Rajkumar Kohli etc. But it wasn’t just his father that pushed Mukut to films, his love for cinema was way beyond that as well.

“We are in the medium of entertainment and there are a very few people who get the opportunity to live their dreams and show that to the world. Cinema is very inspiring for me and it is an effective tool to showcase your desires and dreams and give a message to society,” he says.

Talking about the most memorable film watching experience he had growing up, Mukut shares, “Being a movie buff, I used to watch a film every Friday in a cinema hall. I remember watching the 1985 film ‘Geraftaar’. I went to the theatre and saw the housefull board. But, when I finally got to see the movie and experience it, I was left quite thrilled. That is a feeling I want the audience to get from my films too. Watching movies was a stress-buster for me and till date it remains the same.”

Even though his roots were in cinema, Mukut’s journey in the field has had its own set of struggles. “I always wanted to be an entrepreneur. And when you start any business you always have to face challenges. One shouldn’t be scared of failure or be ecstatic about success. This belief has kept me going.”

Mukut has made a name for himself in Bollywood and has been a recipient of some notable awards including the Best Film (Critics) award at the Star Screen Awards for ‘Mulk’, Mid Day award for Iconic Producer & Distributor and an award at the Uttar Pradesh State Film Festival & Seminar in 2019 amongst others.

