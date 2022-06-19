STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Gujarati film Naadi Dosh presents classic love story with millennial twist

Published: 19th June 2022 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Gujarati film industry aka Dhollywood, of late has been working on films representing unique yet classy themes. 2022 has already experienced many major hits in Dhollywood. New release ‘Naadi Dosh’ presents the classic love story with a millennial twist.

Naadi Dosh is a film written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. It is produced by Nilay Chotai, Munna Shukul, and Harshad Shah and co-produced by Jayesh Patel, Mit Chotai, and Bhinish Shah. The return of Yash Soni and Janki Bodiwala on the big screen was long-awaited for their fans. The cast also includes Raunaq Kamdar as a character to look forward to.  The film has a wide canvas set throughout making it epic for the viewers to appreciate it on the big screen.

Kedar-Bhargav has directed the music for Naadi Dosh. Within a week of its release, the film got a lot of appreciation.

