Actor Prem Vats carving his niche in entertainment industry

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The exponential growth of social media has changed the game in recent times. One of the best things about different social media platforms is that they offer unique content to the audience. Utilising the digital medium efficiently is content creator Prem Vats.

Vats enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.5 million on Instagram. Known for his killer dance moves, Vats has wooed the fans with his skills.

His debut music video ‘Sheesha Dekhungi’ with Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary turned out to be a massive hit. Moreover, his second music video titled ‘Tata Summo’ with ‘52 Gaj Ka Daman’ fame Renuka Pawar opened doors of opportunities for him. Since then, he has collaborated with noteworthy names from the entertainment world.

Vats, in the past, has been associated with popular personalities like Honey Singh, Badshah, Aditya Narayan and Prince Narula etc. His YouTube channel has clocked more than 930K subscribers.

He says, “In today’s times, content is the king. The audience is selective when it comes to consuming the content. I will always be grateful to my fans and followers as they have showered immense love for my work. There’s a lot more in store for everyone.”

The actor is in talks for a web series, and things are in the development stage.

MUMBAI: The exponential growth of social media has changed the game in recent times. One of the best things about different social media platforms is that they offer unique content to the audience. Utilising the digital medium efficiently is content creator Prem Vats. Vats enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.5 million on Instagram. Known for his killer dance moves, Vats has wooed the fans with his skills. His debut music video ‘Sheesha Dekhungi’ with Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary turned out to be a massive hit. Moreover, his second music video titled ‘Tata Summo’ with ‘52 Gaj Ka Daman’ fame Renuka Pawar opened doors of opportunities for him. Since then, he has collaborated with noteworthy names from the entertainment world. Vats, in the past, has been associated with popular personalities like Honey Singh, Badshah, Aditya Narayan and Prince Narula etc. His YouTube channel has clocked more than 930K subscribers. He says, “In today’s times, content is the king. The audience is selective when it comes to consuming the content. I will always be grateful to my fans and followers as they have showered immense love for my work. There’s a lot more in store for everyone.” The actor is in talks for a web series, and things are in the development stage.