Home Entertainment

Actor Prem Vats carving his niche in entertainment industry

Published: 22nd June 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The exponential growth of social media has changed the game in recent times. One of the best things about different social media platforms is that they offer unique content to the audience. Utilising the digital medium efficiently is content creator Prem Vats. 

Vats enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.5 million on Instagram. Known for his killer dance moves, Vats has wooed the fans with his skills.

His debut music video ‘Sheesha Dekhungi’ with Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary turned out to be a massive hit. Moreover, his second music video titled ‘Tata Summo’ with ‘52 Gaj Ka Daman’ fame Renuka Pawar opened doors of opportunities for him. Since then, he has collaborated with noteworthy names from the entertainment world.

Vats, in the past, has been associated with popular personalities like Honey Singh, Badshah, Aditya Narayan and Prince Narula etc. His YouTube channel has clocked more than 930K subscribers. 

He says, “In today’s times, content is the king. The audience is selective when it comes to consuming the content. I will always be grateful to my fans and followers as they have showered immense love for my work. There’s a lot more in store for everyone.”

The actor is in talks for a web series, and things are in the development stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp