It takes more than luck to grab spot in Bollywood, says actress Khanak Budhiraja

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The story about Bollywood without hustle and talent is incomplete. Upcoming actress Khanak Budhiraja’s tale is no different.

Talking about her journey to Bollywood, she says, "Nothing's easy. It's your passion and enthusiasm that make them simpler. It takes a bundle of energy to win a spot in Bollywood. There are already over a thousand people trying their luck here. You have to make your way."

Budhiraja says, "My grandfather wanted to see me as an actor, and I wanted to make his dream come true. I stayed focused on my goals, unaffected by doors that were slammed on my face. I knew my worth, trusted my skills, and believed I would get all that I deserved."

Budhiraja is finally all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She has two big lineups for this year. First is the female-centric social satire film ‘Ek Kori Prem Katha’, which is creatively supervised by Shree Narayan Singh. Next is ‘Johnny Jumper’, along with Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain, and Brijendra Kala.

