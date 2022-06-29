STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor, asst director Ambika Rao passes away

Malayalam actor and assistant director Ambika Rao, 58, has passed away.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Malayalam actor and assistant director Ambika Rao, 58, has passed away. The Thrissur native had been battling kidney ailments for quite sometime. Ambika Rao started her career as an assistant director in the films of director and actor Balachandra Menon and later worked with other directors in films including Hello, Big B, Romeo, Positive, Parunthu, Mayabazar, College Kumaran, 2 Harihar Nagar, Love in Singapore, Daddy Cool, Tournament, and Best Actor.

Ambika earned the moniker ‘The Coach’ since she used to train female actors from other languages to lip-sync Malayalam lines. She made appearances in Gramophone, Meesha Madhavan, Pattalam, Yathrakkarude Shraddhaykku, Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum, Chronic Bachelor, Vettam, Classmates, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and Virus.Ambika got much attention for essaying Anna Ben’s mother in Kumbalangi Nights.

