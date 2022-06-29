STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away in Chennai due to lung-related ailments

Vidyasagar is survived by Meena, and their daughter Nainika.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking development, actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar, passed away earlier today. It is reported that Vidyasagar suffered lung-related ailments that were made worse by a recent Covid-19 infection. 

Veteran actor Sarath Kumar expressed his condolences to the bereaved family via Twitter.
 

The news came as a shock to Meena's friends, fans, and the family's well-wishers who expressed their condolences on social media, and extended their support to the griefstricken family. 

Meena, who has worked in multiple languages, married Vidyasagar in 2009, and the couple has a 11-year-old daughter, Nainika, who followed her mother's footsteps and made her onscreen debut as a child actor in the film, 'Theri'. 

