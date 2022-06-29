Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away in Chennai due to lung-related ailments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking development, actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar, passed away earlier today. It is reported that Vidyasagar suffered lung-related ailments that were made worse by a recent Covid-19 infection.



Veteran actor Sarath Kumar expressed his condolences to the bereaved family via Twitter.



It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/VHJ58o1cwP — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 28, 2022

The news came as a shock to Meena's friends, fans, and the family's well-wishers who expressed their condolences on social media, and extended their support to the griefstricken family.

Meena, who has worked in multiple languages, married Vidyasagar in 2009, and the couple has a 11-year-old daughter, Nainika, who followed her mother's footsteps and made her onscreen debut as a child actor in the film, 'Theri'.