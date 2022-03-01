STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US

Actor Chetan Ahimsa, who has been facing legal challenges for allegedly making controversial remarks recently, could be deported to the US. 

Published: 01st March 2022 07:36 AM

Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Chetan Ahimsa, who has been facing legal challenges for allegedly making controversial remarks recently, could be deported to the US. It may be recalled that Chetan had stoked controversy last June when he had made controversial remarks against Brahmanism. He had said that everyone is equal, and challenged the Brahminical idea that certain people are superior. 

Documents dated August 2021, made available to TNIE, includes communication sent from Basavangudi Police Station to the Chief Secretary through the office of DGP. Police have prepared a deportation file on actor Chetan, who is an American citizenship holder, and is pending before the Home secretary for making “Provocative remarks’’. The letter has been signed by ADGP, Law and Order, Prathap Reddy. 

When contacted about the issue late Monday night, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra disconnected the phone, while ADGP Prathap Reddy said, “Unless I check the correspondence in detail, I will not be able to respond.” Actor Chetan Ahimsa’s phone was switched off. 

