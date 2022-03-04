Edelweiss CEO to come out with success-mantra book

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Radhika Gupta, MD, and CEO of Edelweiss MF will provide some straight-talking advice on how to multiply chances to achieve success in her upcoming book.

"Limitless: The Power of Unlocking Your True Potential" draws on the personal experiences of Gupta and other achievers to give tips on overcoming adversity and attaining success.

Talking about her book, which will be published by Hachette India in April, the hedge-fund manager and entrepreneur says she has written it to "share my stories and experiences with readers who find themselves confronting many of the same questions I have asked over the last 15 years".

The book "shares my thoughts on how we can overcome our internal and external limitations, navigate the dynamics of the workplace and find confidence in our own capabilities. I hope you find this book to be the ideal companion as you navigate your journey to be the best version of yourself", adds Gupta, who is also the creator of the viral YouTube video "The Girl with a Broken Neck".

What do you do when you are rejected for your dream job and can't deal with one more person telling you to be strong? What stops you from asking for that big role at work when you know you have a shot at getting it? These are some of the questions the book seeks to answer.

Announcing the publication, Thomas Abraham, managing director of Hachette India, says, "Radhika is one of the youngest and most dynamic CEOs in India's financial services sector and the only female head of a major asset management company. Her book offers straight-talking advice on how you can multiply your chances not just at achieving success but also living your very best life."

" He goes on to add: "Her refreshing wisdom cuts to the core - how we can overcome obstacles, navigate life and the workplace, and discover ourselves and our true capabilities. This book, at once insightful and empowering, will be the one to watch out for across self-help, inspirational, and business segments."