Actress Aaira Dwivedi tells what made her sign music video 'Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: With her performance in the music video ‘Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna’, Aaira Dwivedi is now conquering hearts. In the video, Aaira appears alongside actor Adnan Khan. Amjad Nadeem Aamir composed and penned the lyrics of the song, which was crooned by Moin Sabri. Mainu Ishq Nahi Karna was released earlier this month and has garnered millions of views.

Aaira is overjoyed with the positive response to the music video. During the pandemic, she was asked to shoot the song in Dubai. "I loved the experience of shooting Mainu Ishq Nai Karna. Going through the exercise of prepping, rehearsing, and filming the heart-wrenching song was a tremendous learning experience for me, and because the song's scale is so high with multiple layers, various hurdles arose throughout the shoot," she says.

When asked what made her say yes to the song, she says, "I loved the intention behind showing this story in just a span of a few minutes. I get to show many emotions. It was a great opportunity and I didn't want to let it go. The music caught my attention immediately. I hope I keep getting more such offers. The team made me feel comfortable during the pandemic, and my co-stars were nice."

Ask her what’s the most unforgettable occasion in her life - "There aren't any remarkable events. As an artist, however, I can tell that working on this video was a lot of fun. There were a lot of feelings."