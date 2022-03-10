Raghavendra’s new movie to feature native village 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The native village of Kannada matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar, Gajanur, will feature in Raghavendra Rajkumar’s new movie ‘Kadak Halli Hudugaru’. The Rajkumar family, which has produced superhit movies starring Rajkumar, including ‘Sampatthige Sawal’, ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ and others in the past, will be shooting a movie in Gajanur for the first time.

Rajkumar’s younger sister Nagamma will sound the clap board for the movie in which Raghavendra Rajkumar will be starring in the lead role after several years. The actor-producer said they hope to be blessed by their parents and ancestors.

Raghavendra said a song sequence will be shot in Gajanur showing their ancestral home, the school in which Rajkumar studied and the local Manteswamy temple. Recalling the strong bond and motherly care Nagamma shares with him and his siblings, Raghavendra said it was an emotional moment when the ailing Nagamma hugged him and his family members at their farmhouse.

He also performed the house-warming of Rajkumar’s ancestral home in Talawadi. His youngest brother, Puneeth Rajkumar, who died after a cardiac arrest last November, had taken up renovation of the house and had planned to convert it into a photo museum of the family. The house had almost collapsed due to incessant rains, prompting Puneeth to take up renovation. Raghavendra said the ancestral home is the property of every Kannadiga and it will be thrown open to the public.