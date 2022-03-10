STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Raghavendra’s new movie to feature native village 

The native village of Kannada matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar, Gajanur, will feature in Raghavendra Rajkumar’s new movie ‘Kadak Halli Hudugaru’.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Raghavendra Rajkumar with his aunt Nagamma in Gajanur

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The native village of Kannada matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar, Gajanur, will feature in Raghavendra Rajkumar’s new movie ‘Kadak Halli Hudugaru’. The Rajkumar family, which has produced superhit movies starring Rajkumar, including ‘Sampatthige Sawal’, ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ and others in the past, will be shooting a movie in Gajanur for the first time.

Rajkumar’s younger sister Nagamma will sound the clap board for the movie in which Raghavendra Rajkumar will be  starring in the lead role after several years. The actor-producer said they hope to be blessed by their parents and ancestors.

Raghavendra said a song sequence will be shot in Gajanur showing their ancestral home, the school in which Rajkumar studied and the local Manteswamy temple. Recalling the strong bond and motherly care Nagamma shares with him and his siblings, Raghavendra said it was an emotional moment when the ailing Nagamma hugged him and his family members at their farmhouse.

He also performed the house-warming of Rajkumar’s ancestral home in Talawadi. His youngest brother, Puneeth Rajkumar, who died after a cardiac arrest last November, had taken up renovation of the house and had planned to convert it into a photo museum of the family. The house had almost collapsed due to incessant rains, prompting Puneeth to take up renovation. Raghavendra said the ancestral home is the property of every Kannadiga and it will be thrown open to the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghavendra Rajkumar Sandalwood
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp