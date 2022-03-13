19 directors to make their debut at 26th International Film Festival of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 26th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will see the screening of the debut works of 19 moviemakers. The debut films of filmmakers, including five women, have been selected to be screened under various categories.

As many as 26 Malayalam films will be screened at the festival this year. Three of the films will be screened for the first time at the festival. The Malayalam films under this segment are Krishand’s Aavasa Vyuham and Tara Ramanujan’s Nishiddho. Vinod Raj’s Pebbles (Tamil) is another South Indian movie that will be screened in this segment. Nathalie Alvarez Mesen’s ‘Clara Sola’ which won the Guldbagges award for best screenplay; Antoneta Kusijanovic’s ‘Murina’; Dina Amer’s ‘You Resemble Me’, and Mounia Akl’s ‘Costa Brava Lebanon’ will be screened in the International Competition category. Vignesh P Sasidharan’s movie ‘Uddarani’; Vishnu Narayan’s ‘Bannerghatta’; Sanu Varghese’s ‘Aarkkariyam’; Krishnendhu Kalesh’s ‘Hawk’s Muffin’; and Atal Krishnan’s ‘Women with a Movie Camera’ will be among the Malayalam debuts arriving at the festival.

‘Baagh’, a Bengali movie by Sourish Dey, ‘The Deep6’ by Madhuja Mukherjee; ‘Kuyasar Majhe’ by Amitabha Chatterjee and ‘Shoebox’ by Faraz Ali will be premiered under the category ‘Indian Cinema Now’.

7 films to be screened in honour of Nedumudi Venu

Master filmmaker G Aravindan’s movie ‘Kummati’ will be screened in the Rediscovering The Classic category. Seven films like Thampu, Aravam and Appunni will be screened in honour of actor Nedumudi Venu.

Cinema is becoming more realistic: John Brittas

The gap between cinema and media has been gradually coming down with cinema becoming realistic, said John Brittas MP after inaugurating the media cell of the festival at Tagore Theatre. Film festivals provide a wide array of opportunities for conversations beyond generations and promise a possibility to interlink different cultural ethos,” he said.