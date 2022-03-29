Actor-producer Shrinivas Kulkarni proves his versatility with new short film ‘Swatantrya??'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Freedom is everyone’s right but are we really free? What is it that still holds us back? Actor-Producer Shrinivas Kulkarni brings us his new short film ‘Swatantrya??’ He makes us rethink about the true meaning of freedom, about how we see our freedom, and what is the actual case.

Swatantrya has been creating a buzz and raising curiosity since the launch of its poster and people are loving the concept. Kulkarni, known for his skills as an actor and a successful producer, this time has turned writer for Swatantrya.

Swatantrya is directed by Vedanti Sunil Kothule and produced by Madhusudan and Shrinivas Kulkarni. “The short film is ready. Soon we will be sending it to various festivals. Later, we are planning to release it so that everyone can enjoy it, says Kulkarni. The poster of Swatantrya shows a bird being free from a cage, but at the same time it is still tied to it with a chain.

Kulkarni recently received an award from National Human Resource Organisation (NHRO) for cybersecurity. He has been proving his expertise in various domains and is helping people with it.