Police seek Interpol help to locate rape accused Malayalam actor Vijay Babu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To mount pressure on actor Vijay Babu to surrender in connection with the rape case registered against him, the Kochi city police have sought the Interpol’s help to locate him in the UAE or in any other country where he is suspected to be hiding. Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said, “The procedures for issuing the Interpol Blue Corner notice were completed on Tuesday night itself.”

The police move was aimed at initiating further legal procedures to declare him an ‘absconder’ and also attach his assets and properties. Police officers said the Blue Corner notice would help the police seek the support of Interpol in locating a person who is abroad.

The police have already taken legal advice in proceeding against Babu, who has cleverly evaded them since the rape case was registered against him on April 22 based on the complaint lodged by the young actor. Police officials said Babu, by responding to the email notice sent by them, had cleverly availed a window period to avoid appearing before them till the outcome of his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Kerala High Court which has scheduled to take it up after the summer vacation on May 18.

Babu had responded to the email notice, summoning him to appear for interrogation, stating that he was on a business tour and would appear on May 19. Police officials said once the Interpol locates him, a police team could either go to the spot to arrest him or seek the support of the Indian Embassy to extradite him. The police have also decided to act fast in securing a court order to declare his passport invalid to enable the Indian diplomatic missions to seek support of enforcement agencies in the respective country to detain him when he tries to travel outside that country.