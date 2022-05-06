STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Editing can make or break film: Critically acclaimed editor, Kartikye Gupta

Published: 06th May 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The art of cinema and editing has lately been hogging the limelight. Kartikye Gupta is an LA-based editor and filmmaker who contributes to editing outstandingly.

Since his debut film Dr. Elevator, which was recognized by Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and screened at more than 50 film festivals, Gupta has used editing to bring attention to many relevant themes. The use of black and white sepia stock reminiscent of Schindler’s List aesthetics, multiple storylines, minimal dialogue, and standout coordination between ambient sound and specifically scored music in his projects, are proof of the creative responsibility that editors still carry on their shoulders despite the advancements in technology.

Gupta’s work in Vishal Solanki’s film ‘Mirage’ exceeds expectations. Despite the fact the film is set in contemporary Los Angeles, Gupta took the creative liberty to set the rhythm of the film similar to the 90s, highlighting the intimacy between the characters and underlining the complex world they lived in. With only two words of dialogue in the entire film, it was the pacing that was established editorially that drew the line between the present and the past of its cinematic world. Things like these ended up scooping the film a qualification in BAFTA, while receiving three other film awards, including a well-earned nod for Best Film Editing. Gupta has also been roped in by major brands like Facebook, At&T, Nike, Reebok, Charlotte FC to edit their video marketing campaigns.

In the words of Gupta, “Editing can make or break a film. It is what brings our stories to life. With every new story, there arises a new way of telling it. It’s the editor’s duty to help perfect that way for the audience.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp