Editing can make or break film: Critically acclaimed editor, Kartikye Gupta

By Express News Service

The art of cinema and editing has lately been hogging the limelight. Kartikye Gupta is an LA-based editor and filmmaker who contributes to editing outstandingly.

Since his debut film Dr. Elevator, which was recognized by Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis and screened at more than 50 film festivals, Gupta has used editing to bring attention to many relevant themes. The use of black and white sepia stock reminiscent of Schindler’s List aesthetics, multiple storylines, minimal dialogue, and standout coordination between ambient sound and specifically scored music in his projects, are proof of the creative responsibility that editors still carry on their shoulders despite the advancements in technology.

Gupta’s work in Vishal Solanki’s film ‘Mirage’ exceeds expectations. Despite the fact the film is set in contemporary Los Angeles, Gupta took the creative liberty to set the rhythm of the film similar to the 90s, highlighting the intimacy between the characters and underlining the complex world they lived in. With only two words of dialogue in the entire film, it was the pacing that was established editorially that drew the line between the present and the past of its cinematic world. Things like these ended up scooping the film a qualification in BAFTA, while receiving three other film awards, including a well-earned nod for Best Film Editing. Gupta has also been roped in by major brands like Facebook, At&T, Nike, Reebok, Charlotte FC to edit their video marketing campaigns.

In the words of Gupta, “Editing can make or break a film. It is what brings our stories to life. With every new story, there arises a new way of telling it. It’s the editor’s duty to help perfect that way for the audience.”