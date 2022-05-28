STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keeping it simple and classy is my mantra: Shraddha Kapoor

During her visit to B’luru, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor stops by to speak to CE about her work, life and more

Published: 28th May 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: She’s bubbly yet soft-spoken and often plays badass roles in her movies like 
Saaho, Baaghi and Street Dancer 3D. That’s Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was in the city recently to inaugurate a new experience centre for Melorra on Commercial Street. “I’d term Bengaluru as the hub for millennials. From shopping, and hanging out to even sightseeing, the city has a lot to offer,” she says. 

Sporting a plush pink mini dress, the Chhichhore actor is known for dressing for the occasion. Ask her her go-to styles and she says, “In a casual mood, I prefer wearing a pair of gold studs and a necklace with a white shirt/T-shirt and jeans. But for a night out, I prefer wearing a statement gold bracelet and danglers with a little black dress.” 

Kapoor is not known just for her acting but also for her singing. She has lent her voice to songs like Galliyan from Ek Villain, Do Jahaan from Haider, Rock On-Revisited from Rock On 2 and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi from Half Girlfriend, and is currently working on Luv Ranjan’s film which is yet to be titled.

So, does she have a certain mantra before she takes the stage? She says, “My mantra is to keep it simple and classy. I have to just feel confident in whatever I wear. Confidence automatically makes one look good and at ease. You have to feel happy and in complete control.”

If you were to scroll through her Instagram account, you’ll find her sharing stories about her work, time with families and the books she reads. The avid reader took to extensive reading during the pandemic even between working on her professional projects.

“When I was at home during the lockdowns, I was able to revive my habit of reading in the best possible manner,” she says, adding that her latest collection includes The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy, Conscious Collective by Joseph Kauffman, Homos Deus by Yuval Noah Harari and A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle. While she headed back to her home city, Mumbai, post the event, she hopes to come back to the Bengaluru to explore its vibrant spots.

