‘Home’ crew sore over raw deal by Kerala film award jury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Controversy is almost synonymous with the state film awards. Though the initial hours after the declaration of the 2021 awards were free from any controversy, a sharp reaction from actor Indrans over the total neglect of the super hit movie ‘Home’ by the jury triggered a row over the norms that found the film ineligible for any award. The movie was produced by Vijay Babu, who is now absconding after being arraigned an accused in a rape case, and there were rumours that Vijay Babu connection was the reason for the jury ignoring the movie.

“Those who watched the film have appreciated it. May be the jury would not have seen the film. We hoped that the film would do well at the screening of the awards, but it has not happened,” said Indrans, who won the best actor award in 2018. “Is it good to punish all members in a family, if a member has done a wrong? Ok, now Vijay Babu is accused, what will happen if he is exonerated? Will the film be then considered, no?” said Indrans when asked whether the case against Vijay Babu might have been a factor.

Manju Pillai, who played a prominent role in the film, also expressed her sadness that the film was not considered for any award. Rojin Thomas, the director of ‘Home,’ said the film needed to be viewed as the product of a team. He said he was not sure whether the case had influenced the decision. “Had that been a factor, that would have been unfortunate,” he said. Several film lovers, including those who work in the industry, have shared their protest over the decision through social media.

Reacting to controversies, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said the jury had watched the movie and decided not to give any award. He said the reaction of Indrans might have been out of misunderstanding. The records of Chalachitra Academy also showed that ‘Home’ was selected by the preliminary jury for the final round. “It was one of the 29 movies watched by the main jury,” said a source.

Declaring the awards, jury chairman Saeed Akthar Mirza said he had no clue about the controversy regarding the producer of the film. “That (controversy) shouldn’t influence the decision of the jury. The film stands by itself as opposed to an individual,” he said as reply to queries.