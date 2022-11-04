Palvi Virmani's song 'Jiye Jatein Hain' gets thumbs up

By Express News Service

Bringing out the emotion of heartbreak through music, singer Palvi Virmani, has come up with a heart wrenching single 'Jiye Jatein Hain'. The song featuring Saba Khan and Amardeep Phogat was released on November 3 on the official YouTube channel of Platear Studios. It has already surpassed more than 5 lakh views and is widely appreciated by music lovers. Moreover, the song is available across different music streaming platforms.

While the music is composed by Vibhas, the lyrics are penned by Palvi herself. The music video has been directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi's Team DS Creations. The song was shot in Goa.

Apart from Jiye Jatein Hain, some of the other hits of Palvi Virmani are 'Bulleya', 'Kaala Mascara', 'Pachtawenga', 'Tere Naal Pyaar' and 'Khushnuma'. "I am eternally grateful that the audience have showered tremendous love to Jiye Jatein Hain. Not just this song, but for every release, the response is amazing," she said.

Besides being a singer, Palvi has also established herself as a prolific writer, entrepreneur, and interior designer. She has a few singles and duets lined up which will be released later this year.

Bringing out the emotion of heartbreak through music, singer Palvi Virmani, has come up with a heart wrenching single 'Jiye Jatein Hain'. The song featuring Saba Khan and Amardeep Phogat was released on November 3 on the official YouTube channel of Platear Studios. It has already surpassed more than 5 lakh views and is widely appreciated by music lovers. Moreover, the song is available across different music streaming platforms. While the music is composed by Vibhas, the lyrics are penned by Palvi herself. The music video has been directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi's Team DS Creations. The song was shot in Goa. Apart from Jiye Jatein Hain, some of the other hits of Palvi Virmani are 'Bulleya', 'Kaala Mascara', 'Pachtawenga', 'Tere Naal Pyaar' and 'Khushnuma'. "I am eternally grateful that the audience have showered tremendous love to Jiye Jatein Hain. Not just this song, but for every release, the response is amazing," she said. Besides being a singer, Palvi has also established herself as a prolific writer, entrepreneur, and interior designer. She has a few singles and duets lined up which will be released later this year.