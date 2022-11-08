Home Entertainment

Austrian film 'Alma and Oskar' to open IFFI 2022 

Austrian movie 'Alma and Oskar' features actors Emily Cox, Valentin Postlmayr, and Anton von Lucke in pivotal roles.

By PTI

PANAJI: Austrian movie "Alma and Oskar" will open the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The film will be screened at festival venue INOX, Panaji, the organisers said in a press release.

Directed by Dieter Berner, "Alma and Oskar" is a biopic depicting the passionate and tumultuous relationship between the Viennese society Grand Dame Alma Mahler (1879-1964) and Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka (1886-1980).

Berner is a renowned Austrian film and theatre director, actor and screenwriter.

He is best known for the award-winning titles "Alpensaga" and "Berliner Reigen".

"Alma and Oskar" features actors Emily Cox, Valentin Postlmayr, and Anton von Lucke in pivotal roles.

Berner has penned the movie along with Hilde Berger.

