Police await drug test results, Sreenath Bhasi yet to get out of trouble

Interestingly, the police took the samples for drug test without getting a formal complaint from the woman reporter.

Actor Sreenath Bhasi comes out of the Maradu police station in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the Kerala High Court has stayed the proceedings in the case against actor Sreenath Bhasi, who hurled abusive words against an online media reporter, it seems the actor is not out of trouble. The police, who have taken samples of his nails, hair, and blood to conduct a laboratory test, are going ahead with the drug test. Police sources confirmed that a case under NDPS Act will be filed against the actor if the lab test turns positive.

“The samples have been handed over to the Regional Chemical Laboratory through the court for a drug test. Though the High Court stayed the court proceedings against the actor, the police can still charge him if the test results turn positive. Most probably an NDPS case will be charged against the actor based on the report,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Interestingly, the police took the samples for drug test without getting a formal complaint from the woman reporter.“There were some doubts before us whether the actor had consumed drugs or alcohol during last week’s interview in which he hurled abuses at the reporter. Following this, we decided to go ahead with the drug test. Even if the High Court quashes the case, a drug case will be registered against the actor if the test results turn positive,” said the officer. According to the officer, the test results will be available within a week or two.

“His behavioural pattern raised some doubts. The woman who filed the complaint did not mention any drug-related complaints against the actor. We need to find out why he behaved in such a manner,” a police officer said. The Kerala Film Producers Association has decided to impose a temporary ban for verbally abusing the reporter. The association imposed the ban after the actor accepted his mistake and apologised to the reporter.

HC STAYS PROCEEDINGS IN CASE AGAINST ACTOR
The High Court on Friday issued a stay order on the proceedings in the case against actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly hurling abusive words at a woman journalist during an interview. The court issued the order on a petition filed by him seeking to quash the FIR registered by the Maradu police on the charge of abuse. The petition stated that the issue was settled between the two parties. The reporter filed an affidavit stating that she does not want to proceed with the case.

