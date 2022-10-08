Home Entertainment

Nitin Mehta plays villain in Ravanasura after 21 years of Army service

Published: 08th October 2022 06:07 AM

By Express News Service

Nitin Mehta, an ex-army officer-turned-actor in Telugu and Tamil films, plays a baddie after 21 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel. An alumnus of the National Defense Academy, Nitin was a mechanical engineer for helicopter maintenance. At the age of 44 in 2016, he started his acting journey. He jumped into modelling and played several characters and roles in Tamil and Telugu films.

Mehta's career began with a movie called ‘Akhanda’ that went on to become a super hit where his negative character was applauded and recognised. He has also adorned a role in several ads -- Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Vistara, Spice Jet etc. He is a regular face in print and TV commercials and has walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week just before joining films. His gained more popularity after his appearance in ‘Filhaal’ song with Akshay Kumar.

Even though Mehta's father predicted his film portfolio would be a waste of money, he still went ahead and created one for himself. True to Army spirit, Mehta sends out the message – ‘age is just a number’, and all you have to do to pursue your dreams is chuck off the number plate from your life.

Nitin's upcoming movie ‘Ravanasura’ has him in a role you do not want to miss watching.

