Home Entertainment

Chello Show, India’s official Oscar entry, gets a release date

We had previously reported that Last Film Show (Chhello Show in Gujarati) is India’s official Oscar entry for this year.

Published: 11th October 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chhello Show in Gujarati

Chhello Show in Gujarati

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that the Last Film Show (Chhello Show in Gujarati) is India’s official Oscar entry for this year. It’s now known that the film will release this Friday, October 14.

India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards is inspired by its director Pan Nalin’s own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat.

Starring Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena and Dipen Raval, the film is produced by Dheer Momaya’s Jugaad Motion Picture, Nalin’s Monsoon Films and Marc Duale’s Stranger88 in co-production with Virginie Lacombe’s Virginie Films and Eric Dupont’s Incognito films.

The last Film Show is being distributed in the country by Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR. The film will also be released in the USA, France, Japan and Italy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhello Show 95th Academy Awards Pan Nalin
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp