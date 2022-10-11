Chello Show, India’s official Oscar entry, gets a release date

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that the Last Film Show (Chhello Show in Gujarati) is India’s official Oscar entry for this year. It’s now known that the film will release this Friday, October 14.

India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards is inspired by its director Pan Nalin’s own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat.

Starring Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena and Dipen Raval, the film is produced by Dheer Momaya’s Jugaad Motion Picture, Nalin’s Monsoon Films and Marc Duale’s Stranger88 in co-production with Virginie Lacombe’s Virginie Films and Eric Dupont’s Incognito films.

The last Film Show is being distributed in the country by Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR. The film will also be released in the USA, France, Japan and Italy.

