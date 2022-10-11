Kantara to be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Malayalam

By Express News Service

Hombale Films, the makers of the recent Kannada blockbuster Kantara, have announced that the film will be dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The dubbed versions of the film are reportedly all set to release on 14 October.

The original Kannada version was released on 30 September and received critical praise. Due to positive word of mouth and high demands outside of Karnataka, the number of screens was increased.

Actor Prithviraj recently announced that he was going to release the Malayalam dubbed version of the film in Kerala. In a tweet praising the film, he called it a “glorious cinematic masterpiece.”

Rishab Shetty stars and directs the film co-starring Kishore and Sapthami Gowda. The action thriller revolves around myths, greed, and human nature.

