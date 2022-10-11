Home Entertainment

Manpreet Kaur, Himanshu Shekhar's music label Osm Records to go pan-India

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Music has become a medium of storytelling. Of late, we have witnessed a plethora of record labels in India. Osm Records is one such name which has garnered massive fanfare among music lovers. Founded by Himanshu Shekhar and Manpreet Kaur, Osm Records has a few chartbusters under its name like 'Shaqi Balma', 'Knock Knock', 'Single Hai G' and 'Tom Cruise' to name a few. The record label was established when Himanshu and Manpreet worked at Vipra Dialogues – a major content creation company.

That's when the duo thought of reaching the audience through music. Elaborating on it, the Himanshu and Manpreet said, "We did not focus only on making music. Our goal was to make music by conveying stories. Most of our songs like 'Haanji', 'Single Hai G' and 'Humko Kuch Nahi Malum' have a narrative at par with melodious tunes. There's nothing better than creating content by infusing original music."

We have seen an array of music labels dominating the charts in different languages. Precisely, Hindi and Punjabi singles are widely appreciated by music enthusiasts. However, Osm Records does not follow the cliché.

"We believe in the universality of music. In the four years of our inception, we have not restricted ourselves to a particular language or genre. We want to take the music label to a pan-India level by adding different lingual flavours like Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi etc."

Interestingly, Osm Records has already got an interesting line-up of singles in different languages like Gujarati, Bengali, and Marathi etc. On a concluding note, Manpreet said, "Our goal is to highlight Indian culture through music. We are overwhelmed with the response received in the last few years.”

