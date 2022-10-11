Home Entertainment

Star to watch out for: Navnath Chikhale

Published: 11th October 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Navnath Chikhale was ecstatic to know that his debut song, 'Girlfriend Nahi Mujhe Biwi Chahiye' had reached 43K plus reels. As an actor and director, he was overwhelmed. His ambition of launching himself big did come true with 2.3 million plus views. Navnath’s co-actors Roselyn Dsouza and Priti Tupe enact their roles quite well.

Navnath hails from a middle-class family in Pune. His father was greatly inclined towards arts and music. He motivated him to think out-of-the box, which helped Navnath think creatively. His passion for music, writing, acting, and the outdoors made him a vivid polymath.

Also, an avid biker, Navnath rides through the nooks and crannies of the country. “Riding outdoors gives me tremendous joy and valuable ideas, which I implement in my acting, direction and music," he says.

Navnath has caught the eyes of many production houses, brands, and collaborators. He says he wants to focus more on his own creations right now than on associations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp