Star to watch out for: Navnath Chikhale

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Navnath Chikhale was ecstatic to know that his debut song, 'Girlfriend Nahi Mujhe Biwi Chahiye' had reached 43K plus reels. As an actor and director, he was overwhelmed. His ambition of launching himself big did come true with 2.3 million plus views. Navnath’s co-actors Roselyn Dsouza and Priti Tupe enact their roles quite well.

Navnath hails from a middle-class family in Pune. His father was greatly inclined towards arts and music. He motivated him to think out-of-the box, which helped Navnath think creatively. His passion for music, writing, acting, and the outdoors made him a vivid polymath.

Also, an avid biker, Navnath rides through the nooks and crannies of the country. “Riding outdoors gives me tremendous joy and valuable ideas, which I implement in my acting, direction and music," he says.

Navnath has caught the eyes of many production houses, brands, and collaborators. He says he wants to focus more on his own creations right now than on associations.

