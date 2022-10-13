Home Entertainment

Kerala HC quashes case against Sreenath Bhasi

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed the criminal case registered against actor Sreenath Bhasi on the charge of verbally abusing a woman anchor of a YouTube channel. 

Published: 13th October 2022 06:02 AM

Actor Sreenath Bhasi comes out of the Maradu police station in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday quashed the criminal case registered against actor Sreenath Bhasi on the charge of verbally abusing a woman anchor of a YouTube channel. “The dispute in the case is purely personal in nature. No public interest or harmony will be adversely affected by quashing the proceedings based on the FIR,” observed the court.

It made it clear that the offences in the FIR do not fall within the category of offences prohibited for compounding in terms of the order of the Supreme Court. “No purpose will be served in proceeding with the matter any further. Hence, the FIR registered by Maradu police against the petitioner stands quashed,” held the court. 

The court said the entire dispute between the parties has been amicably settled and the complainant has decided not to proceed with the criminal proceedings further. The investigating officer also recorded the statement of the complainant and she stated that the matter was amicably settled.

