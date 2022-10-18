Big leap from small screen for Vaishulisa Vallal

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If there is something to be noted from a conversation with actress Vaishulisa Vallal, it is that she is a determined woman. When the modelling industry denied her opportunities, she bared her confidence and set out to hone her skills. When her role in a movie was cut out, to her dismay, she tried her luck elsewhere and became one of the first trans anchors at Sun Music.

And when she was denied membership at Chinna Thirai Nadigar Sangam six-odd years ago, she refused to quit, finally receiving her card on October 5, and making history as the first trans woman to do so. “When I first went up to ask for a card, they said they did not issue them to trans people. I was disheartened. When the government has given us identity cards, I said, why can’t you? I went up to the previous president again, ready to make the payments required as well. But I was questioned about which list my name would go on and sent away. It was difficult and the culmination of this work came as tears during the recent press meet,” she reminisces.

Opening closed doors

For Vaishulisa — who has dreamt of being an actress since childhood and broke into the industry a decade ago — the lifetime membership has opened up a lot of opportunities, it seems. From being able to access full body medical check-ups, education funds for any adopted children, a minimum of Rs 10 lakh for surgery and care and other schemes, she divulges, adding, “If I am not paid properly or the full amount from a project, the union can help me retrieve that. It will also mean that I will be able to apply for more trans characters and the union is encouraging directors to give trans women roles of cis female characters as well. I have already begun getting many calls from directors and people who I have seen on television for years who would like to work with me.”

This is a rather welcome change from the industry experience Vaishulisa has been subjected to in the past 10 years. While she started in the entertainment/beauty sector with fashion shows hosted by Sahodaran — going on to win several pageants (most recently the Miss Chennai 2021 title) and even own her own VLV fashion company — she found her way on the small screen with the reality show Luckka Kickka. The list of opportunities lengthened and she went on to star in movies with prominent actors. She is working on two shows — Rajamannar Vagaiyara and Vaadi Rasathi.

But all this has come after a rather uphill battle. “Most people take issue with the gender of a trans person. Some directors also sexually abuse us. Some are nice, who are like our fathers and brothers. Ravi Shankar was the first director who saw me like a daughter. But there are also casting directors who ask us to “adjust”. With great difficulty, I have overcome sex work and begging to get into acting and modelling. Why should I resort to this here? Would I have not just gone back?,” she exclaims. But things have gotten better over the decade, she adds, with trans people getting hair stylists, make-up artists and their own caravans (like other artists) when earlier they often had to dress in some corner of the road.

Brighter futures

Receiving this membership has opened doors for other trans people as well as they can also try to join the association now (with required qualifications), she says. “I am proud. I want to say something to trans people: Whether you are with family or living alone, you have to set a goal for yourself and no matter what people say, you have to work towards it. Like me, you too can accomplish it. If you pay too much attention to what the rest are saying, you will remain in the same position. Instead, look up to those (in the community) who have achieved their goals,” she says.

She also extends her gratitude to many in the trans community, members of Chinna Thirai Nadigar Sangam and others who supported her endeavour. Perhaps soon, we could see more trans representation flourish now that one door is finally ajar.



