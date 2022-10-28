Model Piya Pal to debut on OTT platform

By Express News Service

Glam industry is a field of cutthroat competition that demands commitment and tenacity. Being a model requires hard work, dedication, sacrifice as well as a confident smile through the highs and lows. Piya Pal, an aspiring actress, is making her entry on OTT platform via Hotstar in upcoming movie ‘Naina'. Produced by Ayush Sabat, Naina is co-produced by Piya herself. The 23-year-old winner of Miss Perfect Pune 2021, was born and brought up in Mumbai. She went to Anupam Kher Institute of Acting. She has also been a part of numerous ramp shows and shot for leading national and global brands. The concept Naina is dark themed and the characterisation is different from traditional movies. Piya says, “Naina is a movie of totally different league. The experience while shooting for it was phenomenal.”