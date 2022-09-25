Home Entertainment

Kannada movie to expose Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy which claimed 36 lives

The oxygen tragedy, which claimed the lives of 36 patients in a Chamarajanagar Hospital during the second wave of Covid pandemic in 2021, is set to hit the big screen soon.

Published: 25th September 2022

Director Ajay Kumar, along with his crew and villagers, during the shooting of ‘Lockdown’

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The oxygen tragedy, which claimed the lives of 36 patients in a Chamarajanagar Hospital during the second wave of Covid pandemic in 2021, is set to hit the big screen soon. Ajay Kumar, a young filmmaker, is producing and directing the movie that seeks to bring the tragedy alive on the silver screen. The film is expected to throw light on the lapses of the government and bureacracy, besides agony of the families of the victims.

The cinema crew that has already shot more than 70 per cent of the movie in the Chamrajanagar hospital, closely interacted with victims’ families. They have decided to extend a helping hand to these families by sharing a part of the box office collection from the movie.

Ajay Kumar, who has named the film ‘Lockdown’, said, “I was in tears when I came to know that newly married nurse Rani, who fed her husband in the hospital at 9 pm, received a video call from him saying he was feeling uneasy as his oxygen level was dropping. Soon, his mobile was allegedly snatched and switched off by the hospital staff, who feared that the patients would inform their families about the shortage of oxygen.” When Rani rushed there, she could not find her husband. But she was informed about her husband’s demise at 5 am, he added.

“There are too many emotional issues and many of the families are shattered and have nothing to fall back on. Hence, we have decided to share 30 per cent of the film’s profit to help the 36 families”, he added.
The promo of ‘Lockdown’ is already catching eyeballs. It features Congress leader Siddaramaiah saying that the tragedy could have been avoided if oxygen was supplied on time.

Ajay Kumar has earlier directed a children’s movie ‘Belakina Nadege’. “I am reaching out to journalists who covered the tragedy, besides doing my research to incorporate different perspectives on the tragedy.”

